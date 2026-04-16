Adding BREAKING NEWS at the bottom:

Video Description:

"For more than a month, the movement of ships in this region has been practically stopped due to the unprovoked armed aggression of the USA and Israel against Iran."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on the Strait of Hormuz blockade: The blockade has deprived the global market of 5% of all oil, more than 30% of liquefied natural gas, 40% of helium, around 40% of carbamide, 44% of sulfur, more than a quarter of ammonia, and a significant portion of phosphates.

Adding:

BREAKING: Trump announces a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel beginning at 5 PM EST, following conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump states the two leaders met for the first time in 34 years in Washington, D.C., with Secretary of State Marco Rubio present. He has directed VP JD Vance, Rubio, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Razin' Caine to work toward a "Lasting PEACE."

"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!"