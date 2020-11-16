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The Antikythera Mechanism – A 2000-year-old Impossibility
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384 views • November 16, 2020
A mechanical calculator that accurately plots the movement of heavenly bodies, and predicts the dates of eclipses was discovered in an ancient shipwreck off the coast of Greece. It would be a challenge for the finest watch makers in the modern world to replicate this instrument, but it was created over 2,100 years ago at a time when humans wore togas, walked in sandals, had primitive tools and no machinery even close to this technological excellence. Who had the knowledge to built this? Some think it might have been Archimedes but, if so, where did he get the metals, gauges, and precision tools to build it? History must be rewritten to accommodate this artifact. 2017 Mar 29 – Source: Wise Wanderer - https://youtu.be/jSQNEPbQOiI/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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