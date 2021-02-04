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** CELEBRITY INSANITY ** - Global Privileged Parasitic Elite Know Deep Down They Are Frauds – Greg Reese – 3/Feb/202
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331 views • February 04, 2021
** Dr. Gad Saad, Professor Evolutionary Behavioral Scientist, Author, Crator and host of “The Saad Truth.”
- The Narcissism and Grandiosity of Celebrities –
- Let me explain yet again the source for all of the platitudinous virtue signaling. The truly privileged know that deep down they are frauds. They suffer from existential guilt. Hence, one of the ways by which they assuage the guilt albatross around their necks is to demonstrate to the world that they are truly compassionate, truly loving, truly caring, truly profound. Hence they love all “undocumented” immigrants. They love Mother Earth. They love the ozone layer. They love BLM. They love socialism. They love inner cities. They hate the gentrication of neighborhoods. They love mentors of color. They cherish diversity. They love LGBTQ movies. They adore queer architecture. They are better than you. More caring more cultured more empathetic.
This permits them to sleep better at night. See I’m not a fraud. I may be a gargantuan parasitic hedge fund bull shitter but I really care. I may be an overpaid bullshit actor but I fight for solar panels those. Those fly over roofs you know down there deserve there lot in life. They are racist who bed their siblings. We are science supporters who fight against Mother Earth rapists while flying in our private jets.
It is a classic ego defensive strategy that permits the rulling class to exist within their fratured selves. Save this thread. Memorize it. I’m offering you a deep psychological explanation of our times.
If decent people don’t wake up against what is taking place you will wake up and say, what happened to my liberties? Stop giving your support to the parasites, cowards and traitors in pop culture.
Support the truth, support the new renaissance, support the Information War.
** The Narcissism and Grandiosity of Celebrities
What do Jenny McCarthy, Oprah, and Madonna have in common?
Dr. Gad Saad, Psychology Today – 15/Jun/2009
- Article: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/homo-consumericus/200906/the-narcissism-and-grandiosity-celebrities
I have always been fascinated by the narcissism and grandiosity displayed by celebrities. Jenny McCarthy is bewildered that the National Institutes of Health is not paying attention to her "proof" that autism is caused by the MMR vaccine. Apparently, it is due to a large conspiracy in part driven by the evil pharmaceutical firms (no doubt, Dr. Evil is the CEO of the conspiratorial consortium). Madonna has claimed that she has used "Kabbalah fluid" to neutralize radiation at a Ukrainian lake. Tom Cruise castigated psychiatry for being pure quackery as he had "studied its history." Suzanne Somers hails her hormone therapy replacement program as an elixir of youth. Deepak Chopra explains to us the causes of disease using a wide range of semi-random new age quackery (see his interaction with the famed evolutionist Richard Dawkins here). The problem has gotten so out of hand that there is now an organization, Sense About Science, that seeks to combat such celebrity-driven idiocy. Recently, Salon.com did the "unthinkable" by publishing an article on the contribution of Oprah to this lunacy. How dare anyone question Oprah's omniscience and omnipotence?
My point in today's post is not to provide rebuttals to the drivel that such celebrities espouse. Rather, I'd like to speculate about possible psychological reasons that drive celebrities to engage in such nonsense.
1. Celebrities are a self-selected group of narcissists. Whereas it is certainly true that some individuals decide to pursue acting or singing careers for the pure love of the artistic forms in question, the great majority of celebrity wannabes are largely driven by the outcomes (e.g., fame, money, adulation). A recent study by S. Mark Young and Drew Pinsky (yes, this is Dr. Pinsky, host of the Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew) supports the contention that celebrities are narcissists.
2. The extraordinary attention that is lavished on celebrities (not to mention the outlandish sums of money) makes it easy to succumb to one's hype. People line up for hours to get a glimpse of Tom Cruise coming out of his limousine, and will scream with a visceral religious fervor at his mere sight. Take a narcissist, and feed his or her ego in such a manner twenty-four hours a day, and it is not difficult to guess that Tom Cruise starts to actually believe that he is a superhero (rather than playing one in the movies).
3. Cont'd --
- The Narcissism and Grandiosity of Celebrities –
- Let me explain yet again the source for all of the platitudinous virtue signaling. The truly privileged know that deep down they are frauds. They suffer from existential guilt. Hence, one of the ways by which they assuage the guilt albatross around their necks is to demonstrate to the world that they are truly compassionate, truly loving, truly caring, truly profound. Hence they love all “undocumented” immigrants. They love Mother Earth. They love the ozone layer. They love BLM. They love socialism. They love inner cities. They hate the gentrication of neighborhoods. They love mentors of color. They cherish diversity. They love LGBTQ movies. They adore queer architecture. They are better than you. More caring more cultured more empathetic.
This permits them to sleep better at night. See I’m not a fraud. I may be a gargantuan parasitic hedge fund bull shitter but I really care. I may be an overpaid bullshit actor but I fight for solar panels those. Those fly over roofs you know down there deserve there lot in life. They are racist who bed their siblings. We are science supporters who fight against Mother Earth rapists while flying in our private jets.
It is a classic ego defensive strategy that permits the rulling class to exist within their fratured selves. Save this thread. Memorize it. I’m offering you a deep psychological explanation of our times.
If decent people don’t wake up against what is taking place you will wake up and say, what happened to my liberties? Stop giving your support to the parasites, cowards and traitors in pop culture.
Support the truth, support the new renaissance, support the Information War.
** The Narcissism and Grandiosity of Celebrities
What do Jenny McCarthy, Oprah, and Madonna have in common?
Dr. Gad Saad, Psychology Today – 15/Jun/2009
- Article: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/homo-consumericus/200906/the-narcissism-and-grandiosity-celebrities
I have always been fascinated by the narcissism and grandiosity displayed by celebrities. Jenny McCarthy is bewildered that the National Institutes of Health is not paying attention to her "proof" that autism is caused by the MMR vaccine. Apparently, it is due to a large conspiracy in part driven by the evil pharmaceutical firms (no doubt, Dr. Evil is the CEO of the conspiratorial consortium). Madonna has claimed that she has used "Kabbalah fluid" to neutralize radiation at a Ukrainian lake. Tom Cruise castigated psychiatry for being pure quackery as he had "studied its history." Suzanne Somers hails her hormone therapy replacement program as an elixir of youth. Deepak Chopra explains to us the causes of disease using a wide range of semi-random new age quackery (see his interaction with the famed evolutionist Richard Dawkins here). The problem has gotten so out of hand that there is now an organization, Sense About Science, that seeks to combat such celebrity-driven idiocy. Recently, Salon.com did the "unthinkable" by publishing an article on the contribution of Oprah to this lunacy. How dare anyone question Oprah's omniscience and omnipotence?
My point in today's post is not to provide rebuttals to the drivel that such celebrities espouse. Rather, I'd like to speculate about possible psychological reasons that drive celebrities to engage in such nonsense.
1. Celebrities are a self-selected group of narcissists. Whereas it is certainly true that some individuals decide to pursue acting or singing careers for the pure love of the artistic forms in question, the great majority of celebrity wannabes are largely driven by the outcomes (e.g., fame, money, adulation). A recent study by S. Mark Young and Drew Pinsky (yes, this is Dr. Pinsky, host of the Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew) supports the contention that celebrities are narcissists.
2. The extraordinary attention that is lavished on celebrities (not to mention the outlandish sums of money) makes it easy to succumb to one's hype. People line up for hours to get a glimpse of Tom Cruise coming out of his limousine, and will scream with a visceral religious fervor at his mere sight. Take a narcissist, and feed his or her ego in such a manner twenty-four hours a day, and it is not difficult to guess that Tom Cruise starts to actually believe that he is a superhero (rather than playing one in the movies).
3. Cont'd --
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