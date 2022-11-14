South Korea Negotiating Ammunition Sale to the U.S.

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https://gnews.org/articles/520088
Summary：11/11/2022 Negotiations are ongoing between South Korea and the United States regarding supplying artillery shells to the U.S. as Washington’s inventory drains with the continuing Russia-Ukraine war. The South Korean Ministry also emphasized the U.S. to be the end user of the exported ammunition, and stated it maintains its position of supplying non-lethal aid to Ukraine.