South Korea Negotiating Ammunition Sale to the U.S.

https://gnews.org/articles/520088
Summary：11/11/2022 Negotiations are ongoing between South Korea and the United States regarding supplying artillery shells to the U.S. as Washington’s inventory drains with the continuing Russia-Ukraine war. The South Korean Ministry also emphasized the U.S. to be the end user of the exported ammunition, and stated it maintains its position of supplying non-lethal aid to Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.