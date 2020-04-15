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3 views • April 15, 2020
Obedience to Jesus' commands is often seen as an affront to faith and grace. But is this really the case? This channel promotes obedience to the commands of Jesus. Watch this video to understand how grace and works (the works of Christ) complement one another. Doing your best to obey Jesus need not turn you into a self-righteous Christian hypocrite with an air of religious superiority for all of your "good works”. The way Jesus taught it, it is not grace or obedience. Instead, we discover grace through obedience. A closing thought: Religion and Christianity really are two totally different things. We see it more like religion vs. Christianity.
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