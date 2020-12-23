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BREAKING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE - President Trump Threatens to VETO Latest Spending Bill
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53 views • December 23, 2020
In a video released tonight, President Donald Trump threatens to VETO the current Coronavirus spending bill and demands Congress make significant changes to help Americans and remove all the spending slated for illegal aliens, foreign nations and institutions that are currently closed due to COVID!!
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See: https://theconservativeopinion.com/trump-releases-video-threatening-to-veto-spending-bill-and-demanding-changes/
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See: https://theconservativeopinion.com/trump-releases-video-threatening-to-veto-spending-bill-and-demanding-changes/
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