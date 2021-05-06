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كيفية صنع محلول ثاني أكسيد الكلور CDS
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100 views • May 06, 2021
منذ أكثر من عقد من الزمان ، تم علاج أندرياس كالكير من التهاب المفاصل الموهن باستخدام الترياق العالمي (المعروف أيضًا باسم MMS / CDS / ثاني أكسيد الكلور). منذ ذلك الوقت ، كرس أندرياس حياته وعمله لفهم ثاني أكسيد الكلور وإيصاله إلى العالم. في هذه المقابلة التي استغرقت ساعة واحدة ، نتحدث عن قصته الخاصة عن الشفاء وأكثر من ذلك بكثير.
Video Source: https://www.brighteon.com/8132e185-2ea7-452f-a5c4-fc4e7d511818
Video Source: https://www.brighteon.com/8132e185-2ea7-452f-a5c4-fc4e7d511818
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