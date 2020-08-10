JEWISH 'PERSECUTION', POLITICAL ZIONISM, ARMILUS, ESAU, PURIM, & AMALEK

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Watch Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/qxGjLAMjqMLo/
Know More News with Adam Green
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Christopher Jon Bjerknes Books:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0851KXL63
https://cjbbooks.com/
CJB Bitchute:
LURIANIC CABALAH, TIKKUN OLAM AND THE EXTERMINATION OF GENTILES (Part 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dUsfQ5tkXxEX/
2. LURIANIC CABALAH, TIKKUN OLAM AND THE EXTERMINATION OF THE GENTILES: PART IIA THE ZOHAR (Part 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PvxEMybZ9KUk/
LURIANIC CABALAH, TIKKUN OLAM AND THE EXTERMINATION OF THE GENTILES: PART IIB ADAM AND JESUS (Part 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aNI9LRkO7Ry1/
LURIANIC CABALAH, TIKKUN OLAM AND THE EXTERMINATION OF THE GENTILES: PART IIIA SAMAEL & LILITH (Part 4)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NiYUEGNveUt1/
THE GENOCIDAL JEW (Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MQWbB5Lj3Fwu/