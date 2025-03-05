James Corbett and Friends Deliver The White Pill! - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=268173





There are people out there trying to get you to swallow the black pill. They say you are weak, powerless and pathetic and that your only power is to select which oligarchs will rule over you. Today, James Corbett and friends deliver the white pill truth: that you are powerful, that you are important and that you can take actions that will change the world for the better. Don't miss this important, star-studded edition of #SolutionsWatch on how to ditch the whole black/blue/white/red pill paradigm and achieve positive change in the real world.





