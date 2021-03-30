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PATRIOTS IN TUNE #334: PROFESSOR DAVID K. CLEMENTS 3-29-21
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Tonight on the Patriots In Tune show we welcome Professor David K. Clements. He is former prosecutor and practicing law professor. He's been a Libertarian most of his adult life. Did NOT vote for Pres. Trump in 2016; however, he watched and came to realize Promises Made, Promises Kept and he liked what he saw. David became a huge Trump supporter and w/o reservation voted for him in 2020. After Jan. 6th, the President of his university sent out a letter to staff and w/o giving it all away, David stood up stating truth not knowing what might happen to him or his job. He's studied, exhaustively, the election fraud and is a hero. He's a quiet citizen in the state of New Mexico who has given voice to many people.
Professor Clements earned his juris doctorate over a decade ago. He teaches business law, consumer protection, and entertainment law at New Mexico State University. His teaching style draws heavily from his experience as a seasoned trial attorney, where he tried over 120 cases to a jury and dozens more to a judge. His experience ranges from municipal defense in civil litigation, to prosecution of 1st-degree murder and other high-profile felony cases. When Professor Clements is not serving the needs of his students, he maintains his ties to the legal profession as an of-counsel attorney. His academic and research interests include free speech in the work-place, critical race theory, S.L.A.P.P lawsuits, and the legal aspects of propaganda in the entertainment industry.
Professor Clements is married to his wife of 16 years, Erin, a professional civil engineer, and they raise 3 children together: Roland, Eleanor, and Logan. When time for fun and relaxation is allowed for, Professor Clements enjoys playing live music in a rock n' roll band. �
He gained national prominence after challenging the President of his university in a video that went viral over the bias displayed towards conservative Trump voters at his university. He has since appeared on the Tucker Carlson show, Our America News Network, and Bannon's War Room. Though he works full-time in academia, he dedicates all his remaining time to shining a light on election integrity issues, and Marxism in the university setting.
Visit: https://www.theprofessorsrecord.com
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Professor Clements earned his juris doctorate over a decade ago. He teaches business law, consumer protection, and entertainment law at New Mexico State University. His teaching style draws heavily from his experience as a seasoned trial attorney, where he tried over 120 cases to a jury and dozens more to a judge. His experience ranges from municipal defense in civil litigation, to prosecution of 1st-degree murder and other high-profile felony cases. When Professor Clements is not serving the needs of his students, he maintains his ties to the legal profession as an of-counsel attorney. His academic and research interests include free speech in the work-place, critical race theory, S.L.A.P.P lawsuits, and the legal aspects of propaganda in the entertainment industry.
Professor Clements is married to his wife of 16 years, Erin, a professional civil engineer, and they raise 3 children together: Roland, Eleanor, and Logan. When time for fun and relaxation is allowed for, Professor Clements enjoys playing live music in a rock n' roll band. �
He gained national prominence after challenging the President of his university in a video that went viral over the bias displayed towards conservative Trump voters at his university. He has since appeared on the Tucker Carlson show, Our America News Network, and Bannon's War Room. Though he works full-time in academia, he dedicates all his remaining time to shining a light on election integrity issues, and Marxism in the university setting.
Visit: https://www.theprofessorsrecord.com
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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