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Los Angeles Sheriffs Department releases more footage of the shooting 2 weeks ago, Dijon Kizzee
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115 views • September 18, 2020
#LosAngeles #Shooting #Sheriff #Black #Gun #AllLivesMatter #DijonKizzee
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deputies fatally shot a black man who scuffled with them after they tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in an unlawful manner, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said. A crowd gathered and marched to the sheriff’s station after the Monday afternoon shooting, demanding justice.
Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when the saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was not known which codes the man allegedly broke, Dean said.
When deputies tried to stop the man, he dropped his bike and ran, with deputies in pursuit, Dean said. Deputies again tried to make contact with the man, and Dean said he punched a deputy in the face. The man then dropped a bundle of clothes he'd been carrying and they spotted a black handgun in the bundle, at which point both deputies opened fire, Dean said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the handgun was recovered and no deputies were injured.
Family members at the scene identified the dead man as Dijon Kizzee, 29, CBS-Los Angeles reported.
Protesters gathered demanding answers, and more than 100 people marched to a sheriff's station on Imperial Highway. Some said they didn't think the shooting was justified while others chanted, “Say his name” and “No justice, no peace” the Times reported.
Arlander Givens, 68, lives in the neighborhood. He questioned why deputies fired at a man who, according to the sheriff's official, wasn't holding a weapon.
“If he reached down to grab it, that's different,” Givens told the Times. “But if it's on the ground, why shoot? That means he was unarmed.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted in a statement that multiple independent investigations began at the scene, as is customary with deputy-involved shootings.
Source: https://archive.ph/SaZzh
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deputies fatally shot a black man who scuffled with them after they tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in an unlawful manner, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said. A crowd gathered and marched to the sheriff’s station after the Monday afternoon shooting, demanding justice.
Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when the saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was not known which codes the man allegedly broke, Dean said.
When deputies tried to stop the man, he dropped his bike and ran, with deputies in pursuit, Dean said. Deputies again tried to make contact with the man, and Dean said he punched a deputy in the face. The man then dropped a bundle of clothes he'd been carrying and they spotted a black handgun in the bundle, at which point both deputies opened fire, Dean said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the handgun was recovered and no deputies were injured.
Family members at the scene identified the dead man as Dijon Kizzee, 29, CBS-Los Angeles reported.
Protesters gathered demanding answers, and more than 100 people marched to a sheriff's station on Imperial Highway. Some said they didn't think the shooting was justified while others chanted, “Say his name” and “No justice, no peace” the Times reported.
Arlander Givens, 68, lives in the neighborhood. He questioned why deputies fired at a man who, according to the sheriff's official, wasn't holding a weapon.
“If he reached down to grab it, that's different,” Givens told the Times. “But if it's on the ground, why shoot? That means he was unarmed.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted in a statement that multiple independent investigations began at the scene, as is customary with deputy-involved shootings.
Source: https://archive.ph/SaZzh
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