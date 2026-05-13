JOHN LENNON - UFO OVER NEW YORK

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Walls and Bridges is the fifth solo studio album by the English musician John Lennon. It was issued by Apple Records on 26 September 1974 in the United States and on 4 October in the United Kingdom. Written, recorded and released during his 18-month separation from Yoko Ono, the album captured Lennon in the midst of his "Lost Weekend".