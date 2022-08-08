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https://gnews.org/post/p159818c6
8/7/2022 Miles Guo: With a series of Taiwan policies introduced in the US, Taiwan is indeed already independent. The US and Europe will take back Hong Kong, and protect and support the people of Xinjiang and Tibet as never before