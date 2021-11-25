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SHOCKING Exclusive: "My Child Was Jabbed Behind My Back"
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40 views • November 25, 2021
Kerry Murray is a mother who sadly is currently embroiled in a family court dispute. She wrote this message to us. Quote: “The divorcing parents that don’t want shots are considered negligent parents. My children were injected with the bio-weapon behind my back. This isn’t uncommon in family court.” Unquote.
Of course, vaccines are just the tip of the pyramid of evils that go on in family court. Family courts also drive wedges between families. They deploy psychopathic social workers to take children out of homes and get them into foster care. They aggressively push forward insanity like transgenderism, and will take kids away from their parents if they aren’t on board with mutilating their own kids.
Stew Peters welcomed Kerry for an emotional and revealing interview.
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Of course, vaccines are just the tip of the pyramid of evils that go on in family court. Family courts also drive wedges between families. They deploy psychopathic social workers to take children out of homes and get them into foster care. They aggressively push forward insanity like transgenderism, and will take kids away from their parents if they aren’t on board with mutilating their own kids.
Stew Peters welcomed Kerry for an emotional and revealing interview.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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