About a Video of how Ukraines treat Russian prisoners. A Russian Soldier will never reach such a level of bestiality, never allow himself to mock a prisoner like that, left without a weapon. 03272

I wish that I could still upload these videos like I used to. The new maintenance at Brighteon will not process, these aspect ratio's and bitrates the way it used to. I tried to upload these videos with the atrocities, killing Russian soldiers for no reason. I can't upload them, so many that I can't anymore. I can upload only certain videos, so hard now.

Found with video, the following:.

We here as a large group watched a video in which the bastards mock the prisoners.



Of course, a Russian soldier will never reach such a level of bestiality. And he will never allow himself to mock an enemy like that, who was left without a weapon.



But, lads, there will be no mercy for you in battle. Run while you can.