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FDA Ignored Evidence Of Cell Phone Radiation
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169 views • March 09, 2022
Cell phones have always emitted dangerous cancer causing radiation, so do try to use them sparingly and never leave them close to your body. Get yourself a home phone using this for your long phone conversations, and keep your cell a good distance away from your body. Protect your kids. Same goes for those laptops, ipads and tablets. These all emit radiation which increases the risk of cancer. 5g is here and this also increases the risk of cancer even more.
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