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Owen explains to Las Vegas Caller, “No Covid Cure Agenda”
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31 views • September 08, 2020
U.S. Citizens must see Owen’s Sunday Sept. 6th explanation to a concerned Las Vegas caller about what the purpose of the lock downs and mandates are obviously doing to our country.
Warning: Uncensored facts clearly reveal the plandemic was purposely created to flatten all civil liberties worldwide with the main goal of launching the New World Order. This information is not conjecture or conspiracy theory, it is currently occurring worldwide and on target.
Warning: Uncensored facts clearly reveal the plandemic was purposely created to flatten all civil liberties worldwide with the main goal of launching the New World Order. This information is not conjecture or conspiracy theory, it is currently occurring worldwide and on target.
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