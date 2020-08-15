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Audiobook: TRUMP: Art of the Deal (1987)
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13 views • August 15, 2020
• Trump: The Art of the Deal

Trump: The Art of the Deal is a 1987 book credited to Donald J. Trump and journalist Tony Schwartz. Part memoir and part business-advice book, it was the first book credited to Trump, and helped to make him a "household name". It reached number 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, stayed there for 13 weeks, and altogether held a position on the list for 48 weeks. The book received additional attention during Trump's 2016 campaign for the presidency of the United States. Trump cited it as one of his proudest accomplishments and his second-favorite book after the Bible.

Schwartz called writing the book his "greatest regret in life, without question," and both he and the book's publisher, Howard Kaminsky, said that Trump had played no role in the actual writing of the book. Trump has personally given conflicting accounts on the question of authorship. Schwartz later suggested that the work be "recategorized as fiction".

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• Chapter 2: 1:10:21
• Chapter 3: 1:39:10
• Chapter 4: 2:05:14
• Chapter 5: 2:23:51
• Chapter 6: 3:04:34
• Chapter 7: 3:46:16
• Chapter 8: 5:10:18
• Chapter 9: 5:58:57
• Chapter 10: 6:39:57
• Chapter 11: 7:21:08
• Chapter 12: 8:07:14
• Chapter 13: 8:48:23
• Chapter 14: 9:40:52

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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donald trumpaudiobookart of the dealtony schwartz
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