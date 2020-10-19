Trump Presents Netanyahu with a Golden Key to the White House in a Sickening Ceremony

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Before the signing ceremony, Trump and Netanyahu met briefly in the Oval Office, where Trump presented the Israeli leader with a ceremonial key to the White House.
"We call it a key to the White House and it's a key to our country and to our hearts," Trump said.
Netanyahu responded that Trump holds the "keys to the hearts of the people of Israel because of all the great things" he's accomplished for the Jewish state and the Jewish people.
Asked by a reporter whether the pacts signed Tuesday mean Israel now feels less isolated in the Middle East, Trump with the assessment, saying that "most of the countries" in the region now want to sign a deal.
Netanyahu underscored Trump's comments.
Further Info:
Bombshell Interview: ‘Vote for Trump if you Love Israel’:
https://www.darkmoon.me/2020/bombshell-interview-vote-for-trump-if-you-love-israel/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-jcoxHjRRQ
Bloomberg QuickTake: Now