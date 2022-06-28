Global Communism | Making Sense of the Madness

Joe Biden’s plans for the United States seem to be nothing short of a Westernized version of China’s Belt and Road initiative.





Chris Paul has coined this term as “Global Communism.”





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan reports on the rash of leftist violence in the wake of the overturning of Roe V. Wade, and Chris Paul exposes the Global Communist Agenda on display at the G7.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: bit.ly/3a1QdaQ





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