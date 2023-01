Secret Death Panels Created: Emergency Health Laws Allow Legal Killing Of Patients

Stew Peters Show





January 18, 2023





Medical death panels to ration health care and kill off the vulnerable ‘burdens of society”.

Scott Schara is here to share how every single corrupt action that took place in the killing-fields called hospitals - were all legal thanks to the federal government and fellow legislative bodies.

Brook Jackson sued Pfizer for violation of the False Claims Act but Pfizer cited a contract with the Department of Defense claiming testing the vaccine was never required!

What Will You Do When The Lights Go Out? Protection for your family and livelihood that actually WORKS!! Go to https://darkagedefense.com/stew





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Magnesium is a Miracle Mineral, support the The Stew Peters Show and Don't Miss out on this Black Friday Special: Use Promocode STEWPETERS10 for an ADDITIONAL 10% Off. http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: http://earthechofoods.com/stew





Trying to lose weight? It starts with your gut health. Get your metabolism back in order, cleanse with this protocol: https://gutcleanseprotocol.com/stew





In order to be Stew’s stronger soldier, you need to be well rested. Buy comfortable sheets, slippers, and pillows at https://www.MyPillow.com/stew use promo code STEW for major discounts!





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products visit:

https://Vaccine-Police.com





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v266jmu-secret-death-panels-created-emergency-health-laws-allow-legal-killing-of-pa.html