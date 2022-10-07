Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Scientific PROOF That Turpentine Is NOT A Toxic Paint Stripper!
All too often do I hear various people in real life and on the internet state that Turpentine is a very toxic paint stripper with no health benefits and that using it for health purposes is dangerous.
This type of misinformation tends to come from people that have never looked at the scientific studies and scientific review papers on Turpentine oil (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) or that have ever educated themselves on the health benefits of turpentine oil.
But I am someone who is one of the top leading Turpentine healing experts in the world, I have 6 extensive years of experience with using Turpentine with myself well over one hundred times and I have coached hundreds of people across the globe with using Turpentine safely for healing and I have seen miraculous healing in so many people with many different types of health symptoms and conditions.
So I have decided to make this video where I go over one of the most extensive scientific review papers on turpentine oil's health benefits, safety, medicinal history, and many other important things to do with Turpentine as a medicinal natural healing oil.
I have decided to make this video where I summarize very important parts of one of the best scientific review papers which is called "The Essential Oil Of turpentine And Its Major Volatile Fraction Study", I go over the proven scientific health benefits and actions that Turpentine oil has, the science on how it is safe at low doses, what the lethal dose of turpentine is and much more.
This is a video that I recommend to anyone skeptical of Turpentine oil for health or for people who are scared that Turpentine is a dangerous toxic paint stripper that should never be used as a medicinal healing oil.
