Sep 22, 2023





7 days living in misery, There is no miracle for him after enduring indifference of humanity

Credit to: friendsofbenelli

Follow and support them at: IG/friendsofbenelli

This little baby was thrown out like garbage. He is wet and covered in a thick mud. The person who found him noticed the trash bag move slightly, and was shocked to find a puppy when they looked inside. His name is Tesoro, which means Treasure... as in "one man's trash is another man's treasure." We do not know what happened to Tesoro. We do not know where his mother or siblings are.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaIhajgDXS0