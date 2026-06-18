AJN Live - If We Want A Nation Worth The Myth, We Must Have Justice - Frank Wright - 6-17-2026

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UK Rape Gang Inquiry SHOCKS The World— Horrific Findings Detail Over 250,000 Young White Girls Subjected To Repeated Gang Rape, Trafficking, Pregnancy, & Forced Islamic Conversion! Journalist & Cultural Critic, Frank Wright, Joins The Alex Jones Show To Break Down The Disturbing Details Contained In The Report & Reveal The Long History Of The UK's Political Class Covering Up These Crimes Now On Full Display! "If We Want A Nation Worth The Myth, We Must Have Justice!"