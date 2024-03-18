Create New Account
Laken Riley's Father Speaks Out: Illegal Might Not Have Been Here If Border Was Secure
Published 14 hours ago

Laken Riley's Father Speaks Out: Illegal Might Not Have Been Here If Border Was Secure. Jason Riley: "She was like an angel.... We have no idea if that would have changed anything, but he's here illegally. That he might not have been here had we had secure borders."


https://rumble.com/v4k12wo-laken-rileys-father-speaks-out-illegal-might-not-have-been-here-if-border-w.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimelaken riley

