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Uncensored: AI APOCALYPSE: UN100/Agenda 2045 EXPOSED - Part 1
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833 views • August 24, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


August 23, 2023


Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as "The Age of Global Enlightenment" - a known Luciferian term. In Part 1 of this 4-Part series, Maria introduces the vision driven by the UN to lock the whole world into a transhumanist nightmare coined the "AI World Society," referring to them as "digital citizens" and introducing a "Social Contract" that determines the rules of how people are to live their lives in line with the UN's SDG's, except with AI at the helm in what can only be described as the AI Apocalypse. Stay tuned for Part 2 later this week!


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:https://heavensharvest.com/


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3axz4b-uncensored-ai-apocalypse-un100agenda-2045-exposed-part-1.html

Keywords
unaiartificial intelligenceunited nationsluciferianapocalypsetranshumanismsocial contractuncensoredagenda 2045sdgsexposing evilmaria zeeeun100the age of global enlightenmentremaking the worldai world societydigital citizensrules for people
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