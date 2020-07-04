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No Church For Christians? When to Defy?
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10 views • July 04, 2020
Romans 13 tells us to submit to the “governing authorities,” and if we don’t, we will bring judgement on ourselves. But is there ever a case where God actually wants us to defy our government?
We know one day there will be a government that will reign over the entire world, and it will try to force us to take the mark of the beast. Should we obey for the sake of Romans 13? No. So where do we draw the line?
How do we know when we should obey, and when we shouldn’t? That is exactly what we will be discussing on today’s show.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
We know one day there will be a government that will reign over the entire world, and it will try to force us to take the mark of the beast. Should we obey for the sake of Romans 13? No. So where do we draw the line?
How do we know when we should obey, and when we shouldn’t? That is exactly what we will be discussing on today’s show.
************
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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