Walking in Wisdom | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

As the Body of Christ, we must know how to live and conduct ourselves wisely. This teaching by Pastor Sandra Kennedy, “Walking in Wisdom”, describes the intricate details of Wisdom, which is not knowing about everything, but having the knowledge of which things in life are necessary, unnecessary, and doing things which are right, just, and fair. Yes, there are all kinds of knowledge we can access but there is a great absence of Godly Wisdom, remember... God values and treasures Wisdom as stated in Proverbs 2:1-12. Insights in this message, referenced with scriptures, are 8 steps on how to obtain and cultivate Godly Wisdom and at least 12 benefits of why it is important to develop Godly Wisdom, cited with scriptures. Question, how is your walk in Wisdom - is Jesus your wisdom according to 1Corinthians 1:30?





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/j14fJB_r42U?si=-kQL2SdSSVHf9Oog





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.





