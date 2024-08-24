BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 17-23, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
37 views • 8 months ago

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 17-23, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces struck the enclave's capital and satellite towns. At the same time, the number of dead in the region has already exceeded 40,000 people, about 92,000 suffered.

▪️The most high profile strike was on a school in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza. An IDF air strike killed 12 people, one of whom was a journalist.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis launched intermittent air and artillery strikes against targets. Nuseirat came under the most concentrated fire, there are reports of civilian casualties. 

▪️Meanwhile, Palestinian militias shelled IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor. Judging by the lack of reports of evacuation helicopters overflying the area, such attacks had no tangible effect.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces advanced in the Al-Qarara neighbourhood, north of Khan Yunis. Within a few days, they managed to reach the northern outskirts of the Hamad residential complex, where fighting with Palestinian militias began.

▪️At the same time, a high-profile incident occurred in the area, resulting in media casualties. An Israeli APC opened fire on a group of journalists, killing one and injuring others. 


▪️To the south, Israeli units battled militants in the Tell al-Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah. At the same time, IDF engineering operations to destroy the underground infrastructure of the Philadelphi Corridor continued.

▪️In the West Bank, the Israelis conducted raids in Palestinian Authority towns. In total, the number of detainees has surpassed 10,200 since the beginning of the escalation.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
