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: MITCHELL: SMITH [ The Postmaster who is taking the courts by storm 30-08-2020]
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124 views • September 04, 2021
Why this video is important
It is one thing to talk about Quantum-Grammar and another to use the mechanics.
Winnifred Adams interviews a man who has been using the Quantum-Grammar mechanics of : Russell-Jay: Gould successfully.
: MITCHELL; SMITH FOR I-AM :NEUTRAL-CLAIMANT-FEDERAL-WITNESS-FEDERAL-POSTMASTER-BANK-BANKER
["Using the Parse Syntax Grammar as sanctioned by :Commander, :Russell-Jay: Gould, :Mitchell: Smith, is using his knowledge to force correct a system run by fraud.
Perhaps one of the most compelling performers to date besides the :Commander, :Russell-Jay: Gould, :Smith, is using the grammar to create a stop-and-correct scenario that apparently the judges are aware of, but will not tell the public.
:Winifred: Adams sits down with :Mitchell: Smith to journal about the use of the grammar and his many wins in the court and how he is dedicated to helping humanity set into motion a new set of rules that essentially render the old system obsolete.
Find out why this man's performances are actually making a mark-- only on Making Life Brighter."
www.makinglifebrighter.com. FB: Making Life Brighter. Twitter: Winifred Adams]
It is one thing to talk about Quantum-Grammar and another to use the mechanics.
Winnifred Adams interviews a man who has been using the Quantum-Grammar mechanics of : Russell-Jay: Gould successfully.
: MITCHELL; SMITH FOR I-AM :NEUTRAL-CLAIMANT-FEDERAL-WITNESS-FEDERAL-POSTMASTER-BANK-BANKER
["Using the Parse Syntax Grammar as sanctioned by :Commander, :Russell-Jay: Gould, :Mitchell: Smith, is using his knowledge to force correct a system run by fraud.
Perhaps one of the most compelling performers to date besides the :Commander, :Russell-Jay: Gould, :Smith, is using the grammar to create a stop-and-correct scenario that apparently the judges are aware of, but will not tell the public.
:Winifred: Adams sits down with :Mitchell: Smith to journal about the use of the grammar and his many wins in the court and how he is dedicated to helping humanity set into motion a new set of rules that essentially render the old system obsolete.
Find out why this man's performances are actually making a mark-- only on Making Life Brighter."
www.makinglifebrighter.com. FB: Making Life Brighter. Twitter: Winifred Adams]
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