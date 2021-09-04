: MITCHELL: SMITH [ The Postmaster who is taking the courts by storm 30-08-2020]

Why this video is important

It is one thing to talk about Quantum-Grammar and another to use the mechanics.

Winnifred Adams interviews a man who has been using the Quantum-Grammar mechanics of : Russell-Jay: Gould successfully.



: MITCHELL; SMITH FOR I-AM :NEUTRAL-CLAIMANT-FEDERAL-WITNESS-FEDERAL-POSTMASTER-BANK-BANKER

["Using the Parse Syntax Grammar as sanctioned by :Commander, :Russell-Jay: Gould, :Mitchell: Smith, is using his knowledge to force correct a system run by fraud.



Perhaps one of the most compelling performers to date besides the :Commander, :Russell-Jay: Gould, :Smith, is using the grammar to create a stop-and-correct scenario that apparently the judges are aware of, but will not tell the public.



:Winifred: Adams sits down with :Mitchell: Smith to journal about the use of the grammar and his many wins in the court and how he is dedicated to helping humanity set into motion a new set of rules that essentially render the old system obsolete.



Find out why this man's performances are actually making a mark-- only on Making Life Brighter."



www.makinglifebrighter.com. FB: Making Life Brighter. Twitter: Winifred Adams]