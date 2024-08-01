❗️Imagine returning to Russia after imprisonment in the West to a guard of honour, red carpet and Vladimir Putin himself. 🇷🇺✈️

🎶 Country roads take me home!

Eight Russians, who were detained and imprisoned in several NATO countries, have been returned to their homeland, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

Their return was made possible thanks to the systematic work of competent state agencies and foreign partners, the agency noted.

More about the people returned to Russia today during the exchange:

▪️ Roman Seleznev: Kidnapped by American intelligence agencies in the Maldives in 2014, was sentenced in the United States to 27 years for cyber fraud with losses of $170 million.

▪️ Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov): Sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany in December 2021 in the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

▪️ Vadim Konoshchenok: He was extradited to the United States from Estonia, accused of conspiracy to circumvent sanctions, illegal purchases for the Russian defense complex and financial fraud.

▪️ Mikhail Mikushin: He was detained in Norway in the fall of 2022, Norwegian intelligence services accused him of illegal intelligence and data collection on instructions from the Russian authorities

▪️ Artem and Anna Dultsev: They were detained in Ljubljana in December 2022 on charges of espionage (allegedly engaged in it under the guise of entrepreneurs), sentenced to a year and seven months in prison.

▪️ Vladislav Klyushin: He was extradited from Switzerland to the USA in December 2021, accused of insider trading in securities, facing up to 50 years in prison.

▪️ Pavel Rubtsov: Was detained in Poland on charges of espionage for Russia, worked as a journalist.