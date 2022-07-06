United States Of Fear

The Left Wants You Afraid

* When leaving your house is an existential threat.

* Even speaking your mind has become a dangerous exercise.

* Media: ‘no place is safe’.

* Instead of selling fear, seek solutions.

* Pay attention to what is left out of conversations following tragedies.

* All the signs were there and authorities once again failed.

* Media finally waking up to dangers of modern cannabis.

* We still don’t have info about Uvalde shooter.

* What they ignore: high THC use and increased psychosis.

* They want us scared of everything except modern pot. Why?

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 5 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309184076112

