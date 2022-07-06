United States Of Fear

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The Left Wants You Afraid
* When leaving your house is an existential threat.
* Even speaking your mind has become a dangerous exercise.
* Media: ‘no place is safe’.
* Instead of selling fear, seek solutions.
* Pay attention to what is left out of conversations following tragedies.
* All the signs were there and authorities once again failed.
* Media finally waking up to dangers of modern cannabis.
* We still don’t have info about Uvalde shooter.
* What they ignore: high THC use and increased psychosis.
* They want us scared of everything except modern pot. Why?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 5 July 2022