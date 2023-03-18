In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





March 17, 2023





Are there any laws in our government that state that you have to pay federal taxes? Peymon Mottahedeh from FreedomLawSchool.org joins us to discuss.









Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dlfl2-live-215pm-is-there-a-law-that-you-have-to-pay-federal-taxes-to-the-irs.html



