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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Hundreds of Lawmakers Join SCOTUS Suit to Kill Roe v Wade
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30 views • August 30, 2021
A coalition of more than 300 state lawmakers from across America filed a brief in a key lawsuit that could bring down the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade, the 1973 opinion purporting to legalize the killing of unborn children nationwide. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium, the leader of that effort, Michigan Representative Steve Carra, explains that this could see abortion put back under the jurisdiction of states, where murder laws belong under the U.S. Constitution, so that states could protect life and punish those who kill unborn babies. However, Representative Carra also noted that a "culture shift" is needed to truly rein in the mass killing of unborn babies in American.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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