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U of T Student gets Schooled by Alex Jones
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121 views • November 11, 2019
Alex is confronted by a U of T student who calls him "bat shit crazy" and gets schooled on "reality". Classic take down.
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33 CONSPIRACY THEORIES THAT TURNED OUT TO BE TRUE, WHAT EVERY PERSON SHOULD KNOW
https://www.infowars.com/33-conspiracy-theories-that-turned-out-to-be-true-what-every-person-should-know/
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33 CONSPIRACY THEORIES THAT TURNED OUT TO BE TRUE, WHAT EVERY PERSON SHOULD KNOW
https://www.infowars.com/33-conspiracy-theories-that-turned-out-to-be-true-what-every-person-should-know/
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