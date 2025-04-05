Nick Anthony: We're One Step from Totalitarianism, CBDCs Close Final Gap

Nick Anthony discusses the imminent threat to the civil liberties of citizens around the world which comes in the form of CBDC. He also covers bitcoin, crypto, stablecoins, the role of cash, and how we could still effectively end up with CBDCs even if they are officially banned.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

CATO Institute https://www.cato.org/people/nicholas-anthony

Digital Currency or Digital Control? https://www.cato.org/books/digital-currency-or-digital-control

CBDC Tracker https://cbdctracker.hrf.org

X https://x.com/EconWithNick

Substack https://bankingbureau.substack.com





About Nick Anthony

Nicholas Anthony is a policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives and a fellow at the Human Rights Foundation (HRF). Anthony’s research covers a wide range of topics within the field of monetary and financial economics, including central bank digital currency (CBDC), financial privacy, cryptocurrency, and the use of money in society. Anthony is the author of Digital Currency or Digital Control? Decoding CBDC and the Future of Money and his work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Business Insider, and numerous other outlets. Anthony has testified before Congress and maintains the HRF CBDC Tracker, which documents CBDC development and civil liberties concerns around the world.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)