Nick Anthony: We're One Step from Totalitarianism, CBDCs Close Final Gap
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
4 weeks ago

Nick Anthony discusses the imminent threat to the civil liberties of citizens around the world which comes in the form of CBDC. He also covers bitcoin, crypto, stablecoins, the role of cash, and how we could still effectively end up with CBDCs even if they are officially banned.


About Nick Anthony

Nicholas Anthony is a policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives and a fellow at the Human Rights Foundation (HRF). Anthony’s research covers a wide range of topics within the field of monetary and financial economics, including central bank digital currency (CBDC), financial privacy, cryptocurrency, and the use of money in society. Anthony is the author of Digital Currency or Digital Control? Decoding CBDC and the Future of Money and his work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Business Insider, and numerous other outlets. Anthony has testified before Congress and maintains the HRF CBDC Tracker, which documents CBDC development and civil liberties concerns around the world.


Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencygoldcryptocashtechnocracycashless societydigital idcbdccbdcsstablecoins
