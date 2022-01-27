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The Real Anthony Fauci - Catherine Austin Fitts talks with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
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31 views • January 27, 2022
Doctors For Covid Ethics, January 12, 2022
Catherine Fitts discussed with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his new book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.
Replay: Doctors For Covid Ethics Symposium II , December 2021
https://doctors4covidethics.org/
Catherine Fitts discussed with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his new book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.
Replay: Doctors For Covid Ethics Symposium II , December 2021
https://doctors4covidethics.org/
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