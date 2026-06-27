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On the night of June 26, over the past 4 years, Russia launched one of the most powerful combined missile strikes on Ukraine. It is noteworthy that on June 26, independent monitoring services had been recording Russian missile strikes not only at night but also during the daytime. In total, monitoring services recorded about 50 powerful explosions in cities such as Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, Odessa, and Kiev. My dear truth seekers, it is well known that Russia used dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles during this attack, including the rather expensive Zircon hypersonic missiles. .......................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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