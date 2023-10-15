PDJTrump: How do I get a fair trial with a monster like “Attorney General” Peekaboo James

Donald J. Trump:
How do I get a fair trial with a monster like “Attorney General” Peekaboo James, who is willing to break every law in the book? This is not a legitimate trial, this is a highly political Witch Hunt. It should be ended NOW!
@realDonaldTrump
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111236042464476755
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.