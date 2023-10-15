Create New Account
PDJTrump: How do I get a fair trial with a monster like "Attorney General" Peekaboo James
Published 17 hours ago

Donald J. Trump: 

How do I get a fair trial with a monster like “Attorney General” Peekaboo James, who is willing to break every law in the book? This is not a legitimate trial, this is a highly political Witch Hunt. It should be ended NOW!


@realDonaldTrump

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111236042464476755

