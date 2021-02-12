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Spacebusters: Thinking about taking the Jab? - Watch this first! [12.02.2021]
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95 views • February 12, 2021
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/49Z5kjyCYRKi/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
People Have No Clue and Are Lining Up For It! (31.01.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qhFfbFxxOHe/
Spacebusters - You'll never guess What's in the Tests [31.01.2021] A MUST SEE documentary.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51vwwuj22BCP/
It's A Big Club & You Ain't In It [21.01.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a594x2YO8SPu/
Covid911 - INSURGENCY [19 sept 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYbcIRZOjQkO/
The Truth from George Carlin (31 okt 2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JtvoEtVji7sP/
Mandatory Child Vaccine Before and After [1960–2021] (Linsk below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZUtCDclXmia/
'Children of The Great Reset' by Jeff Censored!/SupremeLordCommander[RIP] [28.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6nzJEvSUXI5J/
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#AmericasFrontlineDoctors #Hydroxychloroquine #HCQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/78tDtPUht0TD/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLVohD5MFz6z/
Plandemic II: InDoctornation - First published August 18th, 2020
https://www.plandemicseries.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7r7lFetXXgo/
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https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QBtrrkcjShGK/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHSlQBAdPSkT/
Panel Debat om Corona Influenza Covid-19 [Holbæk 27.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gNe4EmBkRSQp/
You wanna get Vaxxed? [ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 MRC-5]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BHGf9CXDb35x/
Plandemic Part 1 (of 10) - Dr Judy Mikovits PhD [2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7qZl8CPLg2as/
America’s Frontline Doctors: 'Covid-19 Misinformation' [17 Oct 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiN0cCxRPIZz/
Out of Shadows: Dr. Richard Bartlett's Covid-19 Budesonide Strategy.21 okt 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VP2tA9SfY7lM/
There is NO deadly 'Pandemic'. The data is clear. 21 Sept 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FEmnl0F5Fep0/
Hvilke myndigheder anbefalede 'nedlukning' af Danmark? [28.05.2020 Debatten: Coronakrisens pris]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/
#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.brighteon.com/1e546fe1-f5e4-454d-bcd2-8614980df4b6
And many many more...
Søgninger 'vaccineres mod influenza':
Google: https://bit.ly/3phJP0y
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=vaccineres+mod+influenza&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=vaccineres%20mod%20influenza&;t=web
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Keywords
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