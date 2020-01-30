7 Benefits and Uses for Tea Tree Oil

7 Benefits and Uses for Tea Tree Oil1. Treats Acne:Tea tree oil is effective when it comes to fighting acne. The oil also reduces the sebum production by the skin.2. Heals Dark Spots:If you are suffering from dark spots or a pimple outburst, tea tree oil can come to your rescue.3. Promotes hair growth:Tea tree oil helps to unclog hair follicles and nourish your roots. Thus it helps to promote hair growth.4. Treats Dandruff And Itchiness:Using the oil after mixing with your regular shampoo can also help treat dandruff and the accompanying itchiness.5. Treats Nail Fungus:Applying tea tree oil to the infected nail can help relieve nail fungus symptoms. Its anti fungal properties play a role here.6. Loosens Chest Congestion:Tea tree oil helps to relieve congestion.7. Eliminates Body Odor:This essential oil also works very well in eliminating body odor.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels