DAVID REIGNS OVER ALL ISRAEL 2. SAMUEL CHAPTER 4-5

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel chapter 4-5. Everything changed in Israel when Abner died. He had been very powerful. He had been able to control the country. But Ish-Bosheth was too weak to rule the country alone. At times like that, often other leaders fight to become the ruler. That could have caused a war that would have destroyed the whole country. Abner's plan to unite Israel and Judah would have failed. Everyone in Israel was worried about the future. But, two of Ish-Bosheth's captains changed the situation.






