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9 SERIAL RAPISTS TAKEN DOWN, MORE TO COME - LIGHT CANNOT BE EXTINGUISHED W/ RYAN DAWSON (1OF2)
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312 views • April 06, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Renown Journalist, Ryan Dawson, joins the program to discuss the latest with the Epstein/Maxwell case. He discusses the famous "Epstein Map" he created showing connections to powerful people around the world. It should be in every serious (if there are any in the various corrupt governments) law enforcement office dedicated to ending human trafficking. They should use it as a strategic guide illustrating who should be investigated and taken down.

You can purchase your own copy and support Ryan Dawson's investigative journalism on his website at www.ANCreport.com

See exclusive interview with Ryan Dawson on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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crimehuman traffickerspedophilesjeffrey epsteinryan dawsonsarah westallghislaine maxwellbusiness game changers radio
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Privacy Policy