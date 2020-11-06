© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report: November 05, 2020
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
834 views • November 06, 2020
Please Subscribe, Like and visit https://www.terral03.com to watch Full Report Videos. The best way for Subs to support this channel is to share this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
We see 20 of the 6-mag quake events for Weeks 27-30 (4 weeks), following the powerful Black Star-induced electromagnetic Jolt (J), and just 7 for Weeks 32-37 (last six weeks). Week 37 marks the sixth time we see zero 6-mag quakes for 2020, which happened just 2 times for 2019, and 3 times for 2014. Thirty-four of the 5-mag quakes marks only the fifth time that thirty events have been surpassed in the thirty-seven weeks spanning the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star (14 times for 2014 including 8 consecutive weeks, 8 for 2015 and 2016, 7 for 2017, 16 in 2018, 12 in 2019).
---
The Next Rupture of the Cascadia Subduction Zone Will Spell the Worst Natural Disaster in the History of North America
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/the-really-big-one-cascadia-worst-disaster-history-continent-video.html
--
New Geo-Narrative explores California’s exposure to volcanic hazards
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/new-geo-narrative-explores-california-s-exposure-volcanic-hazards
--
HIGHLY ADVANCED MILITARY LASER WEAPONS PLATFORM NOW OPERATIONAL(!)CONFIRMED IN TRANSIT TO TAIWANESE!
https://youtu.be/bhCHgNeDQJc
--
Fukushima, the Nuclear Pandemic Spreads
https://www.globalresearch.ca/fukushima-nuclear-pandemic-spreads/5728591
--
Covid Camps on CDC website
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/11/martin-hill/covid-camps-on-cdc-website/
--
Top Medical Journal Caught in Massive Cover-Up
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/05/alina-chan-nature-medical-journal.aspx
--
Understanding the Origin of ‘BatCoVRaTG13’, a Virus Closest to SARS-CoV-2
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202005.0322/v2
--
Potential Risks and Benefits of Gain-of-Function Research: Summary of a Workshop.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK285579/
--
Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election
https://apnews.com/article/virus-hospitalizations-surge-election-89ae51e8aabe9c7f6ddfbc90a624b7b6
--
Asia Today: India’s virus cases jump on New Delhi resurgence
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-india-asia-arvind-kejriwal-new-delhi-460dbbf99f24462b24a3493ab101b037
--
The Latest: Italy hits new daily high of nearly 35,000 cases
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-germany-europe-restaurants-3bc9724237d0ccf4a6620fd25ddccc57
--
Danes Take Action After Virus Mutation in Minks
https://www.thenationalherald.com/coronavirus/arthro/danes_take_action_after_virus_mutation_in_minks-1148315/
--
Swedish PM self-isolates as nation passes grim threshold
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-stefan-lofven-denmark-sweden-europe-bd0a4d9da3340dda2c98b83c56402b47
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
We see 20 of the 6-mag quake events for Weeks 27-30 (4 weeks), following the powerful Black Star-induced electromagnetic Jolt (J), and just 7 for Weeks 32-37 (last six weeks). Week 37 marks the sixth time we see zero 6-mag quakes for 2020, which happened just 2 times for 2019, and 3 times for 2014. Thirty-four of the 5-mag quakes marks only the fifth time that thirty events have been surpassed in the thirty-seven weeks spanning the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star (14 times for 2014 including 8 consecutive weeks, 8 for 2015 and 2016, 7 for 2017, 16 in 2018, 12 in 2019).
---
The Next Rupture of the Cascadia Subduction Zone Will Spell the Worst Natural Disaster in the History of North America
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/the-really-big-one-cascadia-worst-disaster-history-continent-video.html
--
New Geo-Narrative explores California’s exposure to volcanic hazards
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/new-geo-narrative-explores-california-s-exposure-volcanic-hazards
--
HIGHLY ADVANCED MILITARY LASER WEAPONS PLATFORM NOW OPERATIONAL(!)CONFIRMED IN TRANSIT TO TAIWANESE!
https://youtu.be/bhCHgNeDQJc
--
Fukushima, the Nuclear Pandemic Spreads
https://www.globalresearch.ca/fukushima-nuclear-pandemic-spreads/5728591
--
Covid Camps on CDC website
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/11/martin-hill/covid-camps-on-cdc-website/
--
Top Medical Journal Caught in Massive Cover-Up
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/05/alina-chan-nature-medical-journal.aspx
--
Understanding the Origin of ‘BatCoVRaTG13’, a Virus Closest to SARS-CoV-2
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202005.0322/v2
--
Potential Risks and Benefits of Gain-of-Function Research: Summary of a Workshop.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK285579/
--
Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election
https://apnews.com/article/virus-hospitalizations-surge-election-89ae51e8aabe9c7f6ddfbc90a624b7b6
--
Asia Today: India’s virus cases jump on New Delhi resurgence
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-india-asia-arvind-kejriwal-new-delhi-460dbbf99f24462b24a3493ab101b037
--
The Latest: Italy hits new daily high of nearly 35,000 cases
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-germany-europe-restaurants-3bc9724237d0ccf4a6620fd25ddccc57
--
Danes Take Action After Virus Mutation in Minks
https://www.thenationalherald.com/coronavirus/arthro/danes_take_action_after_virus_mutation_in_minks-1148315/
--
Swedish PM self-isolates as nation passes grim threshold
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-stefan-lofven-denmark-sweden-europe-bd0a4d9da3340dda2c98b83c56402b47
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawsmokescreenproject black starlock downnanosilvercontact tracingd614gelite planterral terral03buy nano silverthe mystery explainedozarks survival group programcoronavirus contagioncovid-19 mutationsuperplumeviral dna replication inhibitorg4 ea h1n1 chinasuperplume formationcovid-21third wavemagnetic portal connectionsbuoyancy barrier corridors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.