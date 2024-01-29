Is the border crisis all a lie? - Illegals can enter at open gates all along the wall - No guards??

Has this all been a sham to fool the public? Apparently, the Texas border wall has open gates all along it's stretch where illegals can enter freely without any border guards present. Looks like we've all been fooled and Gov. Greg Abbott is lying about protecting the border. This has been planned for a long time and I'm tired of putting up certain videos that are incorrect but the Truth does eventually get out.
Mirrored - wil paranormal
