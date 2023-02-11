Bannon's War Room | Royce White, Independent Thinker, Leader of Men.

Royce White: America is Suffering from a Crisis of Leadership, and a crisis of Sacred Honor. The entire world is suffering from a crisis of Leadership. We gave ti do our best as individuals to find and support people willing to stand alone, and to stand for the truth.
Royce has a new Podcast - "Please call me Crazy"
The free peoples network. https://rumble.com/c/roycewhiteusa
Source:
https://rumble.com/v2937g8-royce-white-and-the-devaluing-of-america.html
