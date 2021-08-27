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Real Deal Report: Kristen Meghan Takes on the Michigan Gov't Head On
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112 views • August 27, 2021
Real Deal Report (Clip) Kristen Meghan takes on the Michigan Government as they begin to reinstate mandated masks. Also, a look into the strides Florida Governor Desantis has taken despite Fauci debacle and a look back at the forgotten doctors who lost their medical license for speaking out against COVID-1984.
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