An integration of the higher senses to find your true self!

#meditation #mexico #healing

Gaia Cosmos- 6 days all inclusive, Pacific Coast, Mexico,

1-6 Feb 2023

Gaia Cosmos

An Integration of the 7th and 8th Senses within the divine container of the body vessel

All Inclusive 6 days and 5 nights on the Pacific Coast in Mexico

Shamanic Ceremony * Meditation * Merging * Embodiment Practises * Circle * Breathwork

An ocean of love and infinite healing awaits you on this glorious immersion that will take you from the unbounded cosmic womb of all creation right into the grounded elemental heart of Gaia. On this retreat you will come to know yourselves more fully as the microcosmic aspect of our beloved earth in full communion with the stargate potentiality of the void. You will be guided and held in a sacred space as we explore the inner and outer realms through daily, unique embodied shamanic practises and quantum meditations. Merge with sunsets, rebirth your body, converse with stars, this experience will bring you back to your divine self. As the new codeses of the 7th and 8th sense begins to flourish within, you will feel a sense of inner peace and intentional consciousness rising to meet the surface of your body vessel and knowing itself more fully as the multi-sensory liminal conduit between the cosmos and the earth. Some of the completely UNIQUE practises we will be doing together *Releasing and reirthing Ceremony within the womb of Gaia *Physical healing through hand light pathways technique *Sunrise breathwork meditation to receive the 8th sense into the body *Accessing the star tetrahedron in the energy centers *Merging the Meta womb and the brain into an Epsilon brain wave voided state *Walking through double layered matrix illusions *Cleansing ritual in the infinite sea of our deepest longing *Conscious merging of the elements and creatures with our bodily organs *Mirror wisdom of the whale *Sunset meditations of starlight into the blood stream and darkness into the breath stream And much, much more….. There will also be plenty of time for you to relax and enjoy the delights of this little corner of paradise.

1st Feb – 6th Feb all inclusive retreat Playa Boquilla, Southern Oaxaca, Pacific coast.

Rooms are single or shared with private bathrooms. Food vegetarian with seafood options. Nearest Airports are Huatulco or Puerto Escondido Investment €1500/ $1600 Both currencies accepted. Payment plans available Deposit of €500/$585 to secure your place. Balance due 6 weeks before arrival or installments via this website available. To pay in dollars or other currencies please email sarita- [email protected] To pay a deposit to reserve your place please email [email protected] The deposit is non refundable however if travel restrictions resume then it is exchangeable for any other course offerings or one to one sessions from sarita without time limit. The balance is fully refunded should travel restrictions resume. email: [email protected] for more info or to reserve your place or go to https://www.sarita-sol.com/gaia-cosmos-pacific-coast-mexico

