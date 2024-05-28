Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Confused Joe Biden makes 'embarrassing' mistake during speech
channel image
NewsClips
3820 Subscribers
143 views
Published 17 hours ago

US President Joe Biden has been mocked over social media after he appeared to be confused during a speech in New York.

Biden seemed to have lost his train of thought when speaking to West Point cadets graduating from the United States Military Academy and was giving the commencement address.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
bidenspeechconfused

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket