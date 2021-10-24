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126) Radiação Não-Ionizante & Doença d'Alzheimer
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71 views • October 24, 2021
Relação entre a radiação não ionizante emitida pela tecnologia de telecomunicações móveis e a doença de Alzheimer, tumores, e doenças neurodegenerativas.
Créditos para ORWELLITO, Outubro 22, 2021
Non-Ionizing radiation & Alzheimer's disease
https://rumble.com/vo3mhh-non-ionizing-radiation-and-alzheimers-disease.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/alzheimer.html
Wireless technology has a detrimental effect on health
https://rumble.com/vo4ua5-wireless-technology-has-a-detrimental-effect-on-health.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/wireless.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos para ORWELLITO, Outubro 22, 2021
Non-Ionizing radiation & Alzheimer's disease
https://rumble.com/vo3mhh-non-ionizing-radiation-and-alzheimers-disease.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/alzheimer.html
Wireless technology has a detrimental effect on health
https://rumble.com/vo4ua5-wireless-technology-has-a-detrimental-effect-on-health.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/wireless.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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